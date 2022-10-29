PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

