CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after buying an additional 776,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

CARR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

