CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,298 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.52.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.