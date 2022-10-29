Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.