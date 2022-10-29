Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 386 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $305.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 86.43%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

