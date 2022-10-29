Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Discover Financial Services worth $86,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.