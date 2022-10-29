Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.35.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

