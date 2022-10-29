iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

