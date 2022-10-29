Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

