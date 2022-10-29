Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Centene by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Centene Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNC opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

