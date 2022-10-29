Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

