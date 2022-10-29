Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 398,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

TRGP stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

