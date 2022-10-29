Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,701 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Balchem by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

