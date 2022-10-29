Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,334,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Up 5.4 %

UCTT opened at $32.25 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.