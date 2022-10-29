Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wingstop by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

