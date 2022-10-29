Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

