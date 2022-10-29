Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

