Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 223 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of KBR worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

