Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,598 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 4.3 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.70 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.