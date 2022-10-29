National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in National Instruments by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

