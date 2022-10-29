Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 203.9% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 421,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 59.0% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.8 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.