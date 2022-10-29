ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $271.37 and last traded at $274.57. 5,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 358,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.82.

Specifically, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

