Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $144.59 and last traded at $143.30. Approximately 7,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arch Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.