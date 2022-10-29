ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

