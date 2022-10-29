Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $84.36 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $84,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

