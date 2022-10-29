Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $95.36 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $95,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $229.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

