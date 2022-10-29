Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,934 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Autodesk worth $101,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

