Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $97,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.13.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

