CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 70,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 230,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 78,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $50.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.