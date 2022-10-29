Wedbush Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 26,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

