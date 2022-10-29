Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

