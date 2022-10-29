CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.3 %

PM opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

