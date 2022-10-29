2,564 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Centene Stock Up 2.1 %

CNC stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.