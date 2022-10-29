Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

