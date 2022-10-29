Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 57.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,350 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.