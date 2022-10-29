Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

OXY stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

