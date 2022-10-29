Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.