Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,647 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $143.76 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

