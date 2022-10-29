Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $91,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

