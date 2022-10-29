Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

