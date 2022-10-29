Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 197.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

