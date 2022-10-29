Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.