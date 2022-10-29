Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 728,928 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,988,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,379,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,409,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

