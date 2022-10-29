Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $875.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

