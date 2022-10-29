Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

