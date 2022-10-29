Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

