Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 76.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

