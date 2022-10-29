Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.05 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.