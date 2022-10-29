Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $171.90.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

