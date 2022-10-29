Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

GPK stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

